MMDCEs Election L.I. Laid

Hajia Alima Mahama
The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2018 seeking to amend the constitution for the election of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) was laid in Parliament yesterday by a Deputy Attorney-General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, on behalf of the Attorney-General.
The bill is seeking to amend Article 242 of the Constitution, which talks about the constitution of the various assemblies and Article 243, which gives the President the sole responsibility to appoint all MMDCEs to perform day-to-day executive and administrative functions of the assemblies, and also act as the chief representative of the central government in the district.
After the first reading, the bill was referred to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee by the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding, for scrutiny and report to the plenary for further consideration and approval.
It’s expected that the referendum on the election of the MMDCEs will be held in September, this year, alongside the district assembly elections.
Parliament yesterday approved a $14 million loan facility to support the financing of the de-risking of the agriculture value chain system in Ghana, which will be implemented through the Ghana Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (GIRSAL) project.
The project, which is structured to support agriculture across the country, will de-risk the agricultural sector, as well as promote incentives and enablers in agriculture financing.
All the MPs were in support of the facility.
The whole project will be partly financed by the loan facility and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) which will commit GH₵200 million towards it.
However, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, raised some concerns about the implementing body for the project.
He said that GIRSAL is not a legal creation or creature of Parliament so executing such an important project through it would not allow the House to have proper oversight.
He also questioned why the government should be going for such a facility to support farmers financially when the Agricultural Development Bank (adb) had been established for that purpose.
The chairman of the Food and Agriculture Committee in Parliament, Kwame Asafu-Adjei, said adb should rather support farmers financially to expand production instead of financing the importation of rice from abroad.
By Thomas Fosu Jnr
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Here are the capitals of the newly created regions
- Ahmed Suale Came To My House Jittering—Nyantakyi
- National Folklore Board Signs Contract To Protect Folklore
- 'I condemn Nana B for slapping Sammy Gyamfi' - Failed NPP Youth Organizer
- You Have Surprised Me, Ex-President Mahama!
- Menaye shades Asamoah Gyan with photo of Muntari and son plus 'DNA' caption
- Date For 2019 BECE Revised
- Manasseh Azure Awuni exposes corrupt female appointee at Jubilee House
- Why There Will Not Be Another Biafra
- This is how angry man punished rat for chewing his phone charger
- Step mum who left boy’s hand to rot after cutting it sentenced
- Asamoah Gyan is a disgrace; must be ashamed of himself now – Ghanaians
- FLASHBACK: I'll die for NAM 1 because of his money - Willi Roi
- VIDEO: Anokye Supremo’s body finally arrives in Ghana
- I did not justify 'bloody widow' placards – Sam George sets record straight
- Takoradi: Audio Tape Exposes Arrested Kidnapper
- The Oracle Played A Game Of Chess In Dagbon With The Rise Of Naa Abubakari Mahama (Naa Gariba II)
- Hear Ye the Truth, the Family of the Late Tiger Eye PI Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale
- 3 reasons why a first degree is not valued in Ghana anymore
- Nkoranza NPP youth defect to NDC over Techiman capital
- Huge Crowd At Agyarko’s Funeral
- Bawumia Attends World Economic Forum
- Police Make Headway In Anas Boy’s Murder
- Concerned Police Officer Writes To The President
- Asabke Breaks Down In Court, Afoko Expresses Outrage
- LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Mali (U-20 AFCON)
- FLASHBACK: Jesus' second coming may never happen – Willi Roi
- I exchanged phones with Okyeame Kwame for a week – wife reveals
- Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put His Family At The Battlefront
- GES Directive For WR School Heads
- Pretty Lady Who Just Graduated Dies In Car Crash Few Days To Her Wedding
- Chantelle Asante rocks her baby bump on Instagram!
- Public Workers To Enjoy Digitised Payments From July
- Significance of Nana Addo’s yellow smock at Yaa-Naa’s investiture explained
- Volta Region Erupts For John Mahama
- Ghana Post MD, New Board Members Meet Asantehene Otumfuo
- Kotoko Shops For Holding Midfielder
- Corporal Punishment: Compliance On Ban Needs More Than ‘Threat’ Of Sanction
- Body of football player Emliano Sala found in plane wreckage
- Kaneshie Complex Now Befits Azumah Stature …Sports Minister
- U20 AFCON: Ghanaian media descend massively on Jimmy Corbblah after disappointing defeat to Mali
- Nana Addo In USA For National Cathedral Fundraiser [Photos]
Click Here to Comment on this Article