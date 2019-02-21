SONA Today

Dan Soko

President Akufo-Addo will deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) this morning in Parliament.

The president’s address, which is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, will touch on progress made in vital sectors of the country’s economy and what remains to be done going forward.

He is expected to touch on taxes, inflation, interest rates, economic growth, debt-to-GDP ratio, rate of debt accumulation, energy and total debt stock.

The president will also comment on international reserves, exchange rate stability, IMF’s extended credit facility programme, which began in 2015, newly-established fiscal councils and developments in Ghana’s oil sector.

Fallouts from the implementation of government’s initiatives – One District, One Factory (1D1F), One Constituency, One Ambulance, galamsey, among others, are highly tipped to feature in the president’s address.

Expectations are high among Minority Members of Parliament (MPs), led by Haruna Iddrisu, who expect to see what the president has done so far in terms of dealing decisively with vigilantism, which is threatening Ghana’s democracy and breeding insecurity.

Mr. Iddrisu, MP for Tamale, said last year that he told the president after his SONA to address the creeping and disturbing issue of political party vigilantism but so far nothing has been done by him.

He expressed the hope that this time round the president would resolutely address the issue for sanity to prevail.

Joseph Yieleh Chireh, National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Wa West and a senior member of the House, also added his voice to calls for vigilantism to be tackled effectively, stressing that political vigilantism was seriously affecting the president’s image as a human rights lawyer.

He, therefore, urged the president to indicate steps being taken to address the issue.

He also advised the president to seriously address the issue of appointing overage people, who are on retirement as heads of public and corporate institutions, saying such situations demoralise young people in the institutions.

“I know the ruling New Patriotic Party has young, intelligent and qualified people in the party, and they should be given the chance to head these institutions to bring fresh ideas into the management of these institutions and improve productivity,” he added.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



SONA Today

February 21, 2019

MMDCEs Election L.I. Laid

February 21, 2019

NDC Vigilante Death: 8 More Suspects Declared Wanted

February 21, 2019

Ghana, Tunisia Strengthen Bilateral Relations

February 21, 2019

Killed NDC Man’s Family Throws Bombshell

February 21, 2019

HAWKS

February 21, 2019

I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Mafias control vigilante groups, not parties – Delali

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale defends Moesha Boduong over HIV/AIDS allegations

February 20, 2019

Zoomlion is capable of partnering government to solve waste problems - Dr Agyepong

February 20, 2019

Scientists Confident GMO Will Better Lives Of Rice Farmers In Ghana

February 20, 2019

Yara Ghana’s new fertiliser terminal for West Africa launched

February 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!