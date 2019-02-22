140 Cars For Ghana Armed Forces

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo has honoured his October 2018 promise to the Ghana Armed Forces with the presentation of 140 vehicles to the military today, February 22.

He made the presentation when he visited the Burma Camp. The cars include 50 Ankai buses, 40 Toyota Land Cruises, and 50 Toyota Hilux Pickups.



Mr. Akufo-Addo further assured the Armed Forces that an additional 48 cars, making up the second tranche of staff and operational vehicles would be presented to the military in due course.

According to Mr. Akufo-Addo, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, “forms part of my government’s efforts to re-equip and retool the Armed Forces with the needed logistics to enable you to discharge your duties more efficiently and more effectively.”

He said “our vision of ensuring equitable distribution of development, progress and prosperity to all parts of the country can only be made possible in an atmosphere of peace and security. We are determined to continue in this vein, and meet the needs of the Armed Forces.”

There was a durbar of some 1,000 officers, men and women at the Burma Hall, during the visit.

President Akufo-Addo was initially scheduled to visit the Burma Camp on Wednesday, February 13 but the visit was postponed.

He stated that “one of my first acts as President was to increase the United Nations Peacekeeping Troops contribution allowances from $30 to $35 per soldier per day. We also cleared the outstanding arrears of $13 million for all peacekeeping personnel, and ensured that the contingents in the Gambia were paid all their allowances in full,” he said.

Additionally, he told the gathering that government has “settled the 11.1% of arrears due to the civilian employees, with effect from January 2018, and have ensured a 10% upward salary review for all personnel.”

BY Melvin Tarlue