140 Cars For Ghana Armed Forces

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo has honoured his October 2018 promise to the Ghana Armed Forces with the presentation of 140 vehicles to the military today, February 22.
He made the presentation when he visited the Burma Camp. The cars include 50 Ankai buses, 40 Toyota Land Cruises, and 50 Toyota Hilux Pickups.
Mr. Akufo-Addo further assured the Armed Forces that an additional 48 cars, making up the second tranche of staff and operational vehicles would be presented to the military in due course.
According to Mr. Akufo-Addo, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, “forms part of my government’s efforts to re-equip and retool the Armed Forces with the needed logistics to enable you to discharge your duties more efficiently and more effectively.”
He said “our vision of ensuring equitable distribution of development, progress and prosperity to all parts of the country can only be made possible in an atmosphere of peace and security. We are determined to continue in this vein, and meet the needs of the Armed Forces.”
There was a durbar of some 1,000 officers, men and women at the Burma Hall, during the visit.
President Akufo-Addo was initially scheduled to visit the Burma Camp on Wednesday, February 13 but the visit was postponed.
He stated that “one of my first acts as President was to increase the United Nations Peacekeeping Troops contribution allowances from $30 to $35 per soldier per day. We also cleared the outstanding arrears of $13 million for all peacekeeping personnel, and ensured that the contingents in the Gambia were paid all their allowances in full,” he said.
Additionally, he told the gathering that government has “settled the 11.1% of arrears due to the civilian employees, with effect from January 2018, and have ensured a 10% upward salary review for all personnel.”
BY Melvin Tarlue
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Here are the capitals of the newly created regions
- Ahmed Suale Came To My House Jittering—Nyantakyi
- National Folklore Board Signs Contract To Protect Folklore
- 'I condemn Nana B for slapping Sammy Gyamfi' - Failed NPP Youth Organizer
- You Have Surprised Me, Ex-President Mahama!
- Menaye shades Asamoah Gyan with photo of Muntari and son plus 'DNA' caption
- Date For 2019 BECE Revised
- Manasseh Azure Awuni exposes corrupt female appointee at Jubilee House
- Why There Will Not Be Another Biafra
- This is how angry man punished rat for chewing his phone charger
- Step mum who left boy’s hand to rot after cutting it sentenced
- Asamoah Gyan is a disgrace; must be ashamed of himself now – Ghanaians
- FLASHBACK: I'll die for NAM 1 because of his money - Willi Roi
- VIDEO: Anokye Supremo’s body finally arrives in Ghana
- I did not justify 'bloody widow' placards – Sam George sets record straight
- Takoradi: Audio Tape Exposes Arrested Kidnapper
- The Oracle Played A Game Of Chess In Dagbon With The Rise Of Naa Abubakari Mahama (Naa Gariba II)
- Hear Ye the Truth, the Family of the Late Tiger Eye PI Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale
- 3 reasons why a first degree is not valued in Ghana anymore
- Nkoranza NPP youth defect to NDC over Techiman capital
- Huge Crowd At Agyarko’s Funeral
- Police Make Headway In Anas Boy’s Murder
- Concerned Police Officer Writes To The President
- Asabke Breaks Down In Court, Afoko Expresses Outrage
- LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Mali (U-20 AFCON)
- FLASHBACK: Jesus' second coming may never happen – Willi Roi
- I exchanged phones with Okyeame Kwame for a week – wife reveals
- Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put His Family At The Battlefront
- GES Directive For WR School Heads
- Pretty Lady Who Just Graduated Dies In Car Crash Few Days To Her Wedding
- Public Workers To Enjoy Digitised Payments From July
- Chantelle Asante rocks her baby bump on Instagram!
- Significance of Nana Addo’s yellow smock at Yaa-Naa’s investiture explained
- Volta Region Erupts For John Mahama
- Ghana Post MD, New Board Members Meet Asantehene Otumfuo
- Kotoko Shops For Holding Midfielder
- Corporal Punishment: Compliance On Ban Needs More Than ‘Threat’ Of Sanction
- Body of football player Emliano Sala found in plane wreckage
- Kaneshie Complex Now Befits Azumah Stature …Sports Minister
- U20 AFCON: Ghanaian media descend massively on Jimmy Corbblah after disappointing defeat to Mali
- Nana Addo In USA For National Cathedral Fundraiser [Photos]
- NPP National Council Of Elders Elects New Executive Committee Officers
Click Here to Comment on this Article