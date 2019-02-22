Ghc 200m Locked At Menzgold– Minister Tells Soldiers

Ken Ofori-Atta

FINANCE MINISTER, Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed that about Ghc 200 million have been locked up in Menzgold.

Menzgold has been described as a ponzi scheme in which several investors have had their funds locked.

But speaking at Burma Camp on Friday, February 22, 2019 when he accompanied President Akufo-Addo, Mr. Ofori-Atta indicated the amount.

Some soldiers and police personnel are believed to be having their investments with Menzgold whose Chief Executive Officer, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly called NAM1 has been arrested in Dubai for an alleged dubious gold deal.

Fifty-three soldiers, in January 2019, sued Menzgold Ghana Limited, for failing to pay back ¢2.5 million in investments.

BY Melvin Tarlue