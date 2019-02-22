Nana Hosts 4 Heads of States

President Nana Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT Akufo-Addo has hosted four West African presidents at the Jubilee House in Accra.

They include Ivory Coast’s President, Alassanne Ouattara; Benin Leader, Patrice Talon; Burkina Faso’s President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore and Togolese Leader, Faure Gnassingbe.

The meeting, according to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in a statement, was at the invitation of President Akufo-Addo.

The statement made available to DGN Online said the discussions focused on addressing matters of interest in the areas of trade, security and regional integration.

The meeting was held on Friday, February 22.

BY Melvin Tarlue