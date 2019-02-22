NDC Primaries: Accra Polling Stations List Out

Dan Soko

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, NDC National Chairman

THE NATIONAL Democratic Congress has released a list of 34 polling stations for its presidential race within the Greater Accra Region.

Tomorrow, Saturday February 23, 2019, delegates across the country would be casting their ballots for seven candidates.

And the Greater Accra Regional Executives of the party in a statement signed by Jerry Johnson, the Regional Communications Officer of the party, says the 34 centres have been selected for the election in the region.

According to the statement, they include Ada Senior High School, Sege – Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Ningo Prampram – Prampram Anglican Parish, Kpone Katamanso – Don Bosco Catholic Church, Ashaiman – Celetial School Compound, Tema East – St Albans Church Community 1., Tema West – St James School, Tema Central – No. 1 Primary Community 8, Krowor – St Michael JHS, Ledzorkuku – Northern Cluster Gonno School, La –Dadekotopon –Traditional Counci, Korley Klottey –Arts Centre, Ododododiodoo – Wesly Methodist Church, Ablekuma West – Holy Most Heart School, Ablekuma Central –Town Council Line.

Other centres include Okaikoi South –Ankrah Palace, Okaikoi Central –Harrow School, Ayawaso Central –Wembly, Ayawaso East – Nima Cluster of Schools, Ayawaso North – Adansiman Pig Farm, Adenta – H/No. 41st Approetech Street, Madina – Social Welfare Vocational Centre, Amasaman – Amasaman School Park, Anyaa Sowutuom – Deoke Foundation School, Bortianor/Ngleshie/Amanfro-Ngleshie Amanfo SHS, Dome Kwabenya – GAEC Park opposite Police Station, Shai Osudoku – KIP Center, Asutuare, Trobu – Unity Park, Tantra Hill, Weija/Gbawe – Tetegu provident vision school and Domeabra Oboum – Kweku Panfo School.

BY Melvin Tarlue



