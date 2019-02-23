Bagbin, Alabi Suspect Foul Play

Alban Bagbin and Prof. Joshua Alabi



THE CAMPAIGN teams of two presidential hopefuls of the NDC have alleged that seals on some of the bags containing the ballot boxes for today’s election have been tampered with.

Prof. Joshua Alabi and Alban Bagbin’s camps are suspecting some possible rigging moves during the election today, February 23.

Thousands of delegates are going to the polls across all 16 regions of Ghana to elect one out of seven aspirants as candidate for the NDC for 2020 presidential election.

Some of the ballot boxes tampered with were those in the Eastern, Central and Volta, according to the teams.

BY Melvin Tarlue