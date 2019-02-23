Disband NPP’s Vigilantes – NDC Tells Nana

Johnson Asiedu Nketia
THE OPPOSITION National Democratic Congress (NDC) has charged President Akufo-Addo to disband all vigilante groups linked to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
In a statement issued by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC said, “Akufo-Addo must stop the empty rhetoric on political hooliganism and act decisively now.”
The party’s statement was in response to President Akufo-Addo’s call on both NDC and NPP to meet next week and find a lasting solution to political militant vigilantism.
President Akufo-Addo made the call on Thursday, February 21 whilst delivering his third State of the Nation Address (SoNA) in Parliament.
According to NDC, President Akufo-Addo and his ruling NPP have institutionalised vigilantism in Ghana and have recruited vigilantes in National Security.
Thus, it urged that “the Akufo-Addo government takes immediate steps to disband and disarm the illegal armed force being maintained by the National Security Council, which is chaired by no less a person than the President the Republic of Ghana.”
The statement added, “Government must take deliberate steps to purge all security agencies of these NPP thugs and hoodlums.”
NDC’s vigilante group, the Hawks, killed one member of the party in Kumasi on Monday, February 18, 2019.
According to the statement, another thing to be done to end the vigilantism menace is “that the Akufo-Addo government immediately abandons its nefarious plans, and rather instruct all its agents in the regions to halt the state-sanctioned recruitment of political party thugs for the purpose of the 2020 general election.”
It also continued that “in addition, government and the NPP publicly denounces and disbands, not just in word but also in deed, all their vigilante groups and political militias.”
It stated that “we wish to add that government must take steps to bring to justice all the criminal elements, captured on a plethora of videos and pictures meting out disgusting atrocities to innocent civilians during the recent Ayawso West Wuogon by-election.”
Additionally, it said, “We wish to reiterate our call on the Ashanti Regional Police Command to quickly apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the NDC Ashanti regional office shooting incident which happened few days ago. We maintain that the said incident is purely criminal and must be treated as such.”
” It is the view of the NDC that beyond his usual smoke and mirrors rhetorics, the president and his party must show a genuine and unwavering political will to undertake the above,” the statement concluded.
BY Melvin Tarlue
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Here are the capitals of the newly created regions
- Ahmed Suale Came To My House Jittering—Nyantakyi
- National Folklore Board Signs Contract To Protect Folklore
- 'I condemn Nana B for slapping Sammy Gyamfi' - Failed NPP Youth Organizer
- You Have Surprised Me, Ex-President Mahama!
- Menaye shades Asamoah Gyan with photo of Muntari and son plus 'DNA' caption
- Date For 2019 BECE Revised
- Manasseh Azure Awuni exposes corrupt female appointee at Jubilee House
- Why There Will Not Be Another Biafra
- This is how angry man punished rat for chewing his phone charger
- Step mum who left boy’s hand to rot after cutting it sentenced
- Asamoah Gyan is a disgrace; must be ashamed of himself now – Ghanaians
- FLASHBACK: I'll die for NAM 1 because of his money - Willi Roi
- VIDEO: Anokye Supremo’s body finally arrives in Ghana
- I did not justify 'bloody widow' placards – Sam George sets record straight
- Takoradi: Audio Tape Exposes Arrested Kidnapper
- The Oracle Played A Game Of Chess In Dagbon With The Rise Of Naa Abubakari Mahama (Naa Gariba II)
- Hear Ye the Truth, the Family of the Late Tiger Eye PI Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale
- 3 reasons why a first degree is not valued in Ghana anymore
- Nkoranza NPP youth defect to NDC over Techiman capital
- Huge Crowd At Agyarko’s Funeral
- Police Make Headway In Anas Boy’s Murder
- Concerned Police Officer Writes To The President
- Asabke Breaks Down In Court, Afoko Expresses Outrage
- LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Mali (U-20 AFCON)
- FLASHBACK: Jesus' second coming may never happen – Willi Roi
- I exchanged phones with Okyeame Kwame for a week – wife reveals
- Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put His Family At The Battlefront
- GES Directive For WR School Heads
- Pretty Lady Who Just Graduated Dies In Car Crash Few Days To Her Wedding
- Public Workers To Enjoy Digitised Payments From July
- Significance of Nana Addo’s yellow smock at Yaa-Naa’s investiture explained
- Chantelle Asante rocks her baby bump on Instagram!
- Volta Region Erupts For John Mahama
- Ghana Post MD, New Board Members Meet Asantehene Otumfuo
- Kotoko Shops For Holding Midfielder
- Corporal Punishment: Compliance On Ban Needs More Than ‘Threat’ Of Sanction
- Body of football player Emliano Sala found in plane wreckage
- Kaneshie Complex Now Befits Azumah Stature …Sports Minister
- U20 AFCON: Ghanaian media descend massively on Jimmy Corbblah after disappointing defeat to Mali
- Nana Addo In USA For National Cathedral Fundraiser [Photos]
- NPP National Council Of Elders Elects New Executive Committee Officers
Click Here to Comment on this Article