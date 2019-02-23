NDC Selects Flagbearer Today

Dan Soko

NDelegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) across the country will today head to the polls to elect a flagbearer for the party ahead of the 2020 presidential elections.

The party supporters face a daunting task of selecting one among seven aspirants who are all campaigning to lead the party in 2020 after the party’s abysmal performance in the last presidential elections in 2016 which saw incumbent John Dramani Mahama being unseated by then opposition leader, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Today’s voting is expected to take place across several polling stations in all the 16 regions after the exercise was postponed three times due to various reasons.

Even though seven stalwarts of the party are fighting to get the single slot, many believe that it is a mere formality for former President Mahama since the whole process has been ‘skewed’ in his favour by the leadership of the party from day one.

John Dramani Mahama: Served as Vice President and President of Ghana, as well other ministerial positions, and was a longstanding MP for Bole before he became the vice president. He became president following the sudden death of President John Evans Atta Mills in July 2012 and went on to win a controversial election in December of that year.

He, however, lost the 2016 election to President Akufo-Addo, making him the first sitting Ghanaian president to lose an election.

He is the clear favourite and has the backing of majority of almost all the NDC MPs, former MMDCEs and other key figures in the party.

He said he is contesting the primaries to hopefully lead the party to victory in 2020 to ‘correct the wrongs’ of the past and “end the cries of the people under the current government.”

Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin: Is currently the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and a former Minority Leader. He served as Minister of Health, Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing under late President Mills. He has been the MP for Nadowli-Kaleo since 1992.

His campaign messages focuses on strengthening the grassroots of the party ahead of the 2020 elections

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah: Occupied several ministerial positions under the Jerry John Rawlings, including Communications, Education Ministries. Under the Mahama NDC administrations, he was the Trade and Industry Minister.

He contested the 2006 flagbearer election of the NDC against the NDC leader Prof Mills and managed only 8.7 per cent of the votes. He said he is determined to unseat Mr. Mahama and bring total change to the party and the entire country.

Prof. Joshua Alabi: A former NDC Member of Parliament for the Krowor Constituency is the first Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), rector of the same institution and pro-rector.

He is the immediate Board Chairman of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT). He was once a Greater Accra Regional Minister and later Northern Regional Minister during the Rawlings regime.

He says he is a driving force in the NDC, and he is focusing on empowering the grassroots so the NDC can come back to power.

Sylvester A. Mensah:  Former MP for La Dadekotopon, a former regional executive of the NDC and a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) under Mr. Mahama.

His campaign is aimed at ‘renewed hope’ in the NDC ahead of the 2020 elections.

Goosie O. Tanoh: He is a founding member of the NDC, a former Executive Director of Finance and Administration of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC). He was the founder of the erstwhile National Reform Party (NRP), a splinter group from the NDC and a former special aide to former President Rawlings.

His campaign messageis built on probity and accountability, which he believes will bring the NDC back to power.

Nurideen Iddrisu: He is a banker, a businessman, oil and gas consultant and a politician. He considers himself a true activist of the NDC and has supported numerous party activities, including financially supporting the 2012 and 2016 presidential election.

He has called on delegates to choose competence and commitment over money, bemoaning the monetisation of politics in the country.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak& Paul Dalafu



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primary: Polls Open

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: 2083 Vote In Sagnarigu, Tamale North Constituencies

February 23, 2019

Police Warn NDC

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: Confusion At Ningo Prampram Constituency

February 23, 2019

NDC Executives ‘Clash’ With Mahama Over Appointments

February 23, 2019

NDC Polls: Police Must Be On Top

February 23, 2019

NDC Hawk Fights Police …Over Wanted List

February 23, 2019

Tight Security At NDC Presidential Primary

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

GHC200m locked up in Menzgold; we'll pay clients with NAM1 assets – Ofori-Atta

February 22, 2019

There is glimmer of hope for Menzgold clients

February 22, 2019

National Security officer grabbed for swindling four VRA staff

February 22, 2019

President presents GAF with vehicles

February 22, 2019

A total of 260,000 delegates to vote in NDC primaries

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News