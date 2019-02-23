Tight Security At NDC Presidential Primary

Dan Soko

THERE IS tight security arrangement at the various polling stations across the country where thousands of voters are casting their ballots in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary.

DGN Online correspondents in the 16 regions report presence of uniformed police officers.

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) had, prior to the election, warned all vigilante groups in the NDC not to attempt providing unauthorised security for any candidate or executive.

At Dome-Kwabenya, Trobu, Asokwa, Ningo-Prampram, Tamale Central Constituencies, among others, police officers appear to have sealed the voting grounds, blocking taxis and motorbikes from coming closer.

Security is also tight at Asawase Constituency, which is an NDC stronghold.

Thirty policemen have been deployed to provide security at the Aboabo Post Office, which is also another polling station.

A total of 1,450 delegates are expected to vote.

Voting started at 7:00am and 129 people have voted peacefully as at 9:00am.

Meanwhile, in Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region, there are 1, 200 voters, according to Electoral Commission’s figures, with 169 having voted as at the time of filing this report.

Tamale Central Constituency in the Northern Region has a total of 1,267 registered delegates who are casting their ballots.

Seven candidates, former President John Mahama, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Goosie Tanoh, Sylvester Mensah, Alhaji Nurudeen, Ekow Spio-Garbrah and Alban Bagbin are contesting the polls.

BY DGN Online Election Observer Team



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primary: Polls Open

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: 2083 Vote In Sagnarigu, Tamale North Constituencies

February 23, 2019

Police Warn NDC

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: Confusion At Ningo Prampram Constituency

February 23, 2019

NDC Executives ‘Clash’ With Mahama Over Appointments

February 23, 2019

NDC Polls: Police Must Be On Top

February 23, 2019

NDC Hawk Fights Police …Over Wanted List

February 23, 2019

Tight Security At NDC Presidential Primary

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

GHC200m locked up in Menzgold; we'll pay clients with NAM1 assets – Ofori-Atta

February 22, 2019

There is glimmer of hope for Menzgold clients

February 22, 2019

National Security officer grabbed for swindling four VRA staff

February 22, 2019

President presents GAF with vehicles

February 22, 2019

A total of 260,000 delegates to vote in NDC primaries

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!