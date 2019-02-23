NDC Hawk Fights Police …Over Wanted List

Samuel Agyin aka ‘Rock

A member of Hawks, a vigilante group of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Agyin aka ‘Rock,’ insists he is not a murderer.

He vehemently rejected the list of 12 men wanted by in connection with the murder of Wasihu in Kumasi.

The Rock consequently appealed to the police to delete his name from the wanted list since the error was negatively affecting his mother’s health.

Following the death Wasihu, the Ashanti Regional Police Command issued a statement through its Public Relations Officer (PRO) ASP Godwin Ahianyo, saying that 13 people were wanted over the gruesome murder of the NDC vigilante.

All the 13 wanted people, according to the police, are believed to be members of the NDC vigilante group Hawks.

Out of the 13 people, four of them are prime suspects, the police said.

They include Sanni Mohammed, aka ‘Commando’, Wayo, Element, Jah Rule, Petit, Akon, Fayiz, Mallam and Rock.

Wasihu, 35, a member of the NDC Taskforce, another vigilante group, was shot by some suspected members of the Hawks.

The unpleasant shooting incident happened at the NDC Regional Office on Monday.

The shooting sparked fear among party members at the place.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Asiedu Nketiah, the NDC National Chairman and General Secretary respectively, fled through the window to save their lives.

According to Rock, one Warrior, another member of the Hawks, shot and killed Wasihu and also injured Abdul Rahman, who has been hospitalized.

He said on Pure FM in Kumasi that the police are aware of the killer of Wasihu.

“So I am surprised that they have included innocent people in the wanted list.”

The Rock disclosed that if the police doubt his statement, they could ask Abdul Rahman, who survived the attack on Monday.

According to him, Warrior and Wasihu had a protracted feud between them which escalated on Monday.

The Rock said his mother’s health deteriorated when the police erroneously displayed his picture in the media.

According to him, his mother collapsed immediately she saw his picture.

The Rock, who claimed to be a professional barber, entreated the police to do the right thing by deleting his name from the wanted list.

He stated emphatically that he had no hand in the killing of Wahsiu.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi