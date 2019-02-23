NDC Polls: Police Must Be On Top

Our democracy marks another notch today as the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) pick their flag bearer for the next presidential election.
The countrywide activity will attract the attention of not only party members and supporters but cherishers of democracy at large.
It has been a bumpy journey to today as the various contestants hit the campaign trail with their messages.
The process is coming in the shadow of the recent vigilante attack at the party’s Ashanti Regional headquarters in which a life was lost.
For a party notorious for habouring miscreants and encouraging them to maim and kill even within their ranks, many fear today could be shrouded in violence.
We think, however, that the law enforcement agency, the Police, given the resolve of the President and the IGP to stop the menace, would be on top of the electoral activity.
On Thursday, the Police issued their orders on the NDC election; we find the content appropriate which when executed without fear or favour would ensure peace during the electoral process. Above all, it would, when successful, provide us with security management template for future elections in the country.
The barring of motorbikes, registered or otherwise, is particularly in the right direction. Motorbikes have been used as accessories for the commitment of crimes across the country. In the Bawku area, they were banned for a long time and only women were allowed to ride them until recently. They were used to commit a lot of deadly crimes in the area as they are now being used by vigilantes and land guards.
In Kumasi, the Hawks used them for their operations at the party’s headquarters in the region. We have no doubt in our minds that when they are not stopped, they would be used by rival vigilantes to execute the projects of their masters, the contestants.
Although a limited election, not a general one, it involves a major political grouping; a section of whose leadership has the propensity for using these hoodlums. A successful policing of today’s event without interference from any quarter would give the Police the needed fillip to undertake law enforcement duties with the necessary vigour in future.
We wish to implore the leadership of the party to cooperate with the Police to discharge their duties professionally. Not doing so can derail the process, something which would not augur well for our democracy.
The Police are the only state institution charged constitutionally with the task of policing and with regards to today’s process, securing the process in its entirety.
The so-called internal security system of parties made up of strong-looking youth is nothing but veneered vigilantes who can easily turn their brawns on supporters of rival contestants and disturb public peace.
The state through the police must send a clear message to all parties today that the usual tomfoolery during elections would no longer be tolerated.
To the NDC: we wish them Godspeed.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Here are the capitals of the newly created regions
- Ahmed Suale Came To My House Jittering—Nyantakyi
- National Folklore Board Signs Contract To Protect Folklore
- 'I condemn Nana B for slapping Sammy Gyamfi' - Failed NPP Youth Organizer
- You Have Surprised Me, Ex-President Mahama!
- Menaye shades Asamoah Gyan with photo of Muntari and son plus 'DNA' caption
- Date For 2019 BECE Revised
- Manasseh Azure Awuni exposes corrupt female appointee at Jubilee House
- Why There Will Not Be Another Biafra
- This is how angry man punished rat for chewing his phone charger
- Step mum who left boy’s hand to rot after cutting it sentenced
- Asamoah Gyan is a disgrace; must be ashamed of himself now – Ghanaians
- FLASHBACK: I'll die for NAM 1 because of his money - Willi Roi
- VIDEO: Anokye Supremo’s body finally arrives in Ghana
- I did not justify 'bloody widow' placards – Sam George sets record straight
- Takoradi: Audio Tape Exposes Arrested Kidnapper
- The Oracle Played A Game Of Chess In Dagbon With The Rise Of Naa Abubakari Mahama (Naa Gariba II)
- Hear Ye the Truth, the Family of the Late Tiger Eye PI Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale
- 3 reasons why a first degree is not valued in Ghana anymore
- Nkoranza NPP youth defect to NDC over Techiman capital
- Huge Crowd At Agyarko’s Funeral
- Police Make Headway In Anas Boy’s Murder
- Concerned Police Officer Writes To The President
- Asabke Breaks Down In Court, Afoko Expresses Outrage
- LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Mali (U-20 AFCON)
- FLASHBACK: Jesus' second coming may never happen – Willi Roi
- I exchanged phones with Okyeame Kwame for a week – wife reveals
- GES Directive For WR School Heads
- Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put His Family At The Battlefront
- Pretty Lady Who Just Graduated Dies In Car Crash Few Days To Her Wedding
- Public Workers To Enjoy Digitised Payments From July
- Significance of Nana Addo’s yellow smock at Yaa-Naa’s investiture explained
- Chantelle Asante rocks her baby bump on Instagram!
- Volta Region Erupts For John Mahama
- Ghana Post MD, New Board Members Meet Asantehene Otumfuo
- Kotoko Shops For Holding Midfielder
- Corporal Punishment: Compliance On Ban Needs More Than ‘Threat’ Of Sanction
- Body of football player Emliano Sala found in plane wreckage
- Kaneshie Complex Now Befits Azumah Stature …Sports Minister
- U20 AFCON: Ghanaian media descend massively on Jimmy Corbblah after disappointing defeat to Mali
- Nana Addo In USA For National Cathedral Fundraiser [Photos]
- NPP National Council Of Elders Elects New Executive Committee Officers
Click Here to Comment on this Article