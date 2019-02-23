NDC Polls: Police Must Be On Top

Dan Soko

Our democracy marks another notch today as the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) pick their flag bearer for the next presidential election.

The countrywide activity will attract the attention of not only party members and supporters but cherishers of democracy at large.

It has been a bumpy journey to today as the various contestants hit the campaign trail with their messages.

The process is coming in the shadow of the recent vigilante attack at the party’s Ashanti Regional headquarters in which a life was lost.

For a party notorious for habouring miscreants and encouraging them to maim and kill even within their ranks, many fear today could be shrouded in violence.

We think, however, that the law enforcement agency, the Police, given the resolve of the President and the IGP to stop the menace, would be on top of the electoral activity.  

On Thursday, the Police issued their orders on the NDC election; we find the content appropriate which when executed without fear or favour would ensure peace during the electoral process. Above all, it would, when successful, provide us with security management template for future elections in the country.

The barring of motorbikes, registered or otherwise, is particularly in the right direction. Motorbikes have been used as accessories for the commitment of crimes across the country. In the Bawku area, they were banned for a long time and only women were allowed to ride them until recently. They were used to commit a lot of deadly crimes in the area as they are now being used by vigilantes and land guards.

In Kumasi, the Hawks used them for their operations at the party’s headquarters in the region. We have no doubt in our minds that when they are not stopped, they would be used by rival vigilantes to execute the projects of their masters, the contestants.  

Although a limited election, not a general one, it involves a major political grouping; a section of whose leadership has the propensity for using these hoodlums. A successful policing of today’s event without interference from any quarter would give the Police the needed fillip to undertake law enforcement duties with the necessary vigour in future.

We wish to implore the leadership of the party to cooperate with the Police to discharge their duties professionally. Not doing so can derail the process, something which would not augur well for our democracy.

The Police are the only state institution charged constitutionally with the task of policing and with regards to today’s process, securing the process in its entirety.

The so-called internal security system of parties made up of strong-looking youth is nothing but veneered vigilantes who can easily turn their brawns on supporters of rival contestants and disturb public peace.

The state through the police must send a clear message to all parties today that the usual tomfoolery during elections would no longer be tolerated.

To the NDC: we wish them Godspeed.  



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

