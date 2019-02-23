NDC Executives ‘Clash’ With Mahama Over Appointments

Dan Soko

Former President John Mahama

The planned appointments for some non-elective top positions within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are brewing tension in the opposition party.

Some national executives are currently on a collision course with former President John Mahama who was alleged to be dictating to the NDC national leaders over who to select for the posts.

The positions up for grabs currently include Director of Elections, Director of Information Technology (IT), Director of International Relations, Director of Research, Director of Communications as well as Director of Special Duties.

However, Mr. Mahama is said to have ‘ordered’ the national executives to halt any appointments until he is selected as flagbearer on Saturday, to the chagrin of the executives.

In what looks like an effort to exert his influence on the party, Mr. Mahama is said to be arguing that if the executives go ahead to make the appointments, he might not work with the appointees when he is finally confirmed as the NDC flag bearer, but pockets of the NDC leaders are prepared to call his bluff.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicates that Mr. Mahama is even threatening to cut funding to the party over the issue.

Sources have alleged that drama unfolded at the NDC’s plush Adabraka national headquarters on February 14, 2019, when the National Executive Committee (NEC) met to consider the appointments.

In the middle of the meeting, the ex-President is said to have sent his former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to ‘gate-crash’ the meeting and demanded a freeze on all appointments until he (Mahama) assumed leadership of the party and decide who he wants to work with.

Some of the ‘rebel’ executives are said to have not taken kindly to the so-called ‘directive’ and they reminded Mr. Mahama’s emissary that they are the ones running the party and therefore would not allow any aspirant to dictate to them.

An obviously disappointed Julius Debrah was said to have left the meeting fuming with anger, threatening never to provide any money for the funding of the activities of the party.

That notwithstanding, the leadership of the party was said to have gone ahead to make the appointments which involved Alex Perceval Segbefia as the NDC’s Director of International Relations, with Elvis Afriyie Ankrah as Director of Elections; Alhaji Rashid, as Director of Research; Bede Ziedeng as Director of Special Duties; Kwame Griffiths as Director of IT and Kakra Essamuah as Director of Communications.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primary: Polls Open

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: 2083 Vote In Sagnarigu, Tamale North Constituencies

February 23, 2019

Police Warn NDC

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: Confusion At Ningo Prampram Constituency

February 23, 2019

NDC Executives ‘Clash’ With Mahama Over Appointments

February 23, 2019

NDC Polls: Police Must Be On Top

February 23, 2019

NDC Hawk Fights Police …Over Wanted List

February 23, 2019

Tight Security At NDC Presidential Primary

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

GHC200m locked up in Menzgold; we'll pay clients with NAM1 assets – Ofori-Atta

February 22, 2019

There is glimmer of hope for Menzgold clients

February 22, 2019

National Security officer grabbed for swindling four VRA staff

February 22, 2019

President presents GAF with vehicles

February 22, 2019

A total of 260,000 delegates to vote in NDC primaries

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!