Police Warn NDC

Dan Soko

DCOP Sarpong

The Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong, has cautioned supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure that their primary to elect a flagbearer on Saturday, February 23, will be incident-free.

He said any form of criminal activities, especially the use of macho men and thugs to intimidate people, would not be countenanced by the police.

DCOP Adusei Sarpong made this known when he addressed the media in Accra ahead of the election.

He disclosed that over 300 personnel from the Accra Regional Command would be deployed to the polling centres, together with supervisory officers, including commanders, to provide security to all the 26 polling stations in Accra.

However, the Regional Commander warned party activists, supporters and the public that the NDC executives had entrusted security at the polling centres into the hands of the police and not vigilante groups.

He said: “The party executives have promised not to use any form of internal security arrangement apart from the legitimate police.”

He urged the electorate to go and vote in peace without any fear of intimidation.

“Any grievances should be reported to the police or the electoral officers on the ground,” he added.

In a statement issued later, ACP David Eklu, outlined security arrangement for the election.

He declared that unauthorized persons carrying offensive weapons, be it guns, knives and machetes, within the parameters of the voting and collation centres, would be apprehended.

The police chief stated that no motorbikes would be allowed at the centres, adding that “any unauthorized security arrangement shall not be tolerated.”

By Linda Taenyah



About the Author:

