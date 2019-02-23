NDC Presidential Primary: Polls Open

Dan Soko

THOUSANDS OF voters are queuing across Ghana today, Saturday February 23 to cast their ballots in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential race.

Seven candidates are contesting the election which had been postponed three times.

The candidates include former president John Mahama, former Vice Chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, former Trade Minister, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, former CEO of National Health Authority, Sylvester Mensah, businessman Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, Goodie Tanoh.

Polls opened around 7:25am in some constituencies including Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, amid allegations of ballot tampering.

The allegations were made by campaign teams of Prof. Alabi and Bagbin.

DGN Online visit to Dome-Kwabenya revealed that there are a total of 1,800 registered voters.

Ga East District Election Officer, Janet Koranteng told DGN Online within the constituency that there were 10 electoral areas and that they have been divided into polling stations A&B, respectively, with each taking care of 900 voters.

Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Secretary of the NDC and Electoral Director, Thomas Dodzi briefed DGN Online that the process was expected to go on smoothly.

In the Western Region, Emmanuel Opoku reported that voting at the 31st December Day Care Centre in Takoradi Constituency started 7:00am.

About 1,004 voters are registered to vote there and as at 7:48am, 36 of them had voted.

There are 34 polling stations across the Greater Accra Region.

A total of 2,076 delegates comprising 1,017 for Centre-A and 1,057 for Centre-B in the Ashaiman Constituency are expected to vote in the NDC Presidential primaries, according to DGN Online‘s Vincent Kubi who is covering the election from the Constituency

Vote began at exactly 7am under a serene atmosphere.

BY DGN Online



