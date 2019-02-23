NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Accuses Ade Coker

Ade Coker

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam George, has accused the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Ade Coker, of being the root cause of the confusion that rocked the party’s presidential election in the constituency earlier today.

Sam George had earlier caused the voting process at Ningo-Prampram Constituency to come to a temporary halt.

Voters in the area who are supposed to cast their ballots in the presidential primary had to wait because of the confusion that marred the entire process.

Sam George had earlier threatened to prevent the voter register in the constituency from being used in three of the 92 registered branches.

The three branches are Mangoetsonya B, Yooduwe kope (Ningo) and Lower North.

But, in an interview with Starr FM monitored by DGN Online, Sam George said the problem was caused by Mr. Coker and the party’s Ningo-Prampram Constituency Chairman, Michael Tetteh.

He said the two officials tried to “cook” the figures after they allegedly tried to add additional three branches even though the approved branches from the onset were 89.

He alleged that about a week ago Mr. Coker approached him in person and proposed that he should submit names of unregistered persons to be added to the voters list, but he refused.

BY DGN Online Team