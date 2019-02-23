NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Stops Ningo-Prampram Voting

MEMBER OF Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam George has caused the voting process at Ningo-Prampram Constituency to come to a temporary halt.

Voters in the area who are supposed to cast their ballots in the Presidential primary are having to wait because of that.

Sam George had earlier threatened to prevent the voter register in the Constituency from being used in three of the 92 registered branches.

The three branches are Mangoetsonya B, Yooduwe kope (Ningo) and Lower North.

And as a result of the misunderstanding, voting has been put on hold for about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, one person has been injured and rushed to hospital after a fight broke out during the NDC Presidential Primary at Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Sam George according to DGN Online Tema Correspondent orchestrated the fight after he tried to prevent nine delegates from Mangoetsonya B, one of the disputed three branches from voting.

The police are engaging Sam George to allow them to votes since there is a directive from the party to the EC to allow voters at the three branches to cast their ballots.

Seven aspirants including former President John Mahama, Goosie Tanoh, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah, Alban Bagbin, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, are contesting the polls.

BY DGN Online Team