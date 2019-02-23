NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

Alhassan Suhuyini
The Member of Parliament for the Tamale North Constituency , Alhassan Suhuyini has stated that former president John Dramani Mahama will win the presidential primaries by 90% margin.
The legislator was optimistic that with the outstanding record of former president John Mahama, delegates will vote massively for him to lead the NDC come 2020.
Mr. Suhuyini noted that the other candidates have relatives and they would want to vote for their family member and that’s why John Mahama will not be about to pull a 100% endorsement.
The Tamale North MP said today’s election is not about the NDC but rather saving Ghanaians from the hardship meted on them by the NPP government.
‘Ghanaians are leaving with insecurity, the dollar is rising continuously , Ghanaians were given sugar quoted promises and others and that is what the country needs to be saved from’.
On vigilantism, he indicated that the NDC is a Democratic Party that does not celebrate vandalism and that’s why the party decided not to involve any vigilante group in this election.
“We are a Democratic Party, we wrote the 1992 constitution for Ghana to begin the forth republic and we won’t look on for other people to disrespect the constitution”.
He called on party supporters to get ready to face the NPP government in 2020 to save the innocent Ghanaians from the incompetent NPP.
FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale
