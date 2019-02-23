Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia left Accra yesterday for London, United Kingdom to participate in the UK – Ghana Business Council meetings.

While in the UK, Vice President Bawumia will deliver a lecture at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, on the topic “Ghana’s Inclusive Economic Future: Approaches to Achieving Transformative Growth”.

He is also expected to meet with captains of industry including officials of the London Stock Exchange.

He will again hold discussions with senior British government officials on ways to boost UK-Ghana relations.

The Vice President Bawumia is scheduled to returns to Accra on Wednesday, 27th February, 2019, a statement signed by Frank Agyei-Twum, Director of Communications, Vice President’s office, said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri