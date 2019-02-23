NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’



Sam George

THE GREATER Accra Regional Organizer of the NDC, Anthony Nukpenu has described Ningo-Prampram Constituency Member of Parliament, Sam George as irresponsible.

The former’s pronouncement was in reaction to the latter’s protest earlier today February 23 during the NDC Presidential Primary in the Constituency which caused a delay in the proceedings.

Sam George had earlier caused the voting process at Ningo-Prampram Constituency to come to a temporary halt.

Voters in the area who are supposed to cast their ballots in the Presidential primary were having to wait because of that.

Sam George also threatened to prevent the use of the voter register in three of the 92 registered branches In the constituency.

The three branches, were Mangoetsonya B, Yooduwe kope (Ningo) and Lower North.

But the Regional Organizer said Mr. George is irresponsible for interfering in the work of the party executives in the Constituency.

According to him, Sam George doesn’t understand the work of party executives thereby causing confusion in the constituency

He explained that there is nowhere in the party constitution which states that MPs should determine the work of the party executives

“So whoever sat at the National Executives to listen to Sam George to delete the names of those three branches is so hollow thinking” he said.

BY DGN Online Election Observer Team