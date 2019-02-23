NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

Former President John Mahama

FORMER President John Mahama has won the NDC Presidential Primary in the Bole Bamboo Constituency in the Northern Region.

Official results show that Mr. Mahama garnered 750 votes.

There were a total of 762 votes. Alban Bagbin had 4 votes, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu and Prof. Joshua Alabi each had one votes while Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Goosie Tanoh all had zero votes.

There was one rejected vote in the Constituency.

Bole Bamboi is Mahama’s hometown.

There were high voter turn outs in Sandema, Navrongo, Paga and Fumbisi.

BY DGN Online Election Observer Team