NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

Suhum constituency results

Bagbin-2
Nurudeen-0
John Mahama-877
Sylvester-1
Spio-3
Goosie-2
Alabi- 8

Rejected-3

Tarkwa – Nsuaem Constituency

Certified results from EC.

  1. Bagbin -1
  2. Nurudeen – 2
  3. JDM – 977
  4. Sly -2
  5. Spio – 7
  6. Goosie = 2
  7. Alabi = 13

Rejected – 4

Total Valid votes = 1,004
Total Vote Cast = 1,008

3: Confirmed Certified results from Akwatia constitiency

Alan Kinsford Bagbin=4
Alhaji Nurudeen Idrisu=4
John Dramani Mahama=884
Sylvester Mensah=1
Ekow Gabrah=1
Goosie Tanoh1
Prof Josuah Alabi=6
Rejected=0

4: Effia Constituency WR

Bagbin – 6

Nurudeen -1

Sly -2

Spio -12

Goosie – 2

Alabi. – 3

Jm. -653

Rejected 1
Spoilt 4

6 Sunin
Certified results from EC.

  1. Bagbin -1
  2. Nurudeen – 1
  3. JDM – 534
  4. Sly -2
  5. Spio – 7
  6. Goosie = 3
  7. Alabi = 1

Rejected – 2

Turnout 551 representing 70.5 percent

7- Tema East

  1. ASK Bagbin- 10
  2. Nurideen Idrissu- 0
  3. John Mahama- 1,020
  4. Dr Sylvester Mensah- 0
  5. Ekow Spio Gabrah- 3
  6. Goosie Tanoh: 8
  7. Prof Joshua Alarbi: 6
    Total Valid Votes: 1,053
    Expected Votes: 1,330
    Rejected Votes: 3

8- Sagnarigu Constituency

Sylvester Mensah -2

Spio Garbrah – 5

Iddrisu Nurudeen – 3

Alban Bagbin – 4

Goose Tano – 8

Joshua Alabi – 33

John Mahama – 681

Rejected -2
Total votes- 738
Total delegates -783

9- Ellembelle constituency
Bagbin – 2
Nurudeen Iddrisu – 2
John Mahama -931
Ekow Spio Gabbrah – 2
Sylvester Mensah -2
Goodie Tandoh – 9
Joshua Alabi – 16

Rejected – 7
Total vote cast – 971
Expected – 1137

10: Certified results from Fanteakwa North

Bagbin. ………………….9
Alhaji Nurideen ………..6
John Mahama…..853
Sylverster Adinam Mensah …..8
Elkow Spio-Garbrah………………2
Goosie Tanor……………4
Prof Joshua……………….7

11- Ho Central Constituency

ASK Bagbin – 3
Nuruden – 1
JDM – 1214
Sylvester Mensah – 4
Ekow Spio Gabrah – 6
Goosie Tanoh – 5
Alabi – 4

12: Korle Klottey Constituency

Alan Bagbin – 3

A.N. Nurudeen – 2

John Dramani Mahama – 1019

Sylvester Mensah – 2

Ekow Spio-Garbrah – 5

Goosie Tanoh – 10

Joshua Alabi – 9

Total Valid Votes – 1049
Rejected Ballots – 5
Total Votes Cast – 1054

13- Kade constituency

John Dramani Mahama=854
Bagbin= 4
Nurudeen=2
Sylvester=2
Spio=0
Tanoh=20
Alabi=12
Rejected=1

14- Afram Plains South Constituency

Bagbin- 09
Nurudin- 00
Mahama- 696
Sylvester – 04
Spio 03
Goosie-02
Alabi- 13

Rejected- 06
Total- 735

15 Tema Central Constituency

  1. ASK Bagbin- 1
  2. Nurideen Idrissu- 1
  3. John Mahama- 730
  4. Sylvester Mensah- 12
  5. Ekow Spio Gabrah- 11
  6. Goosie Tanoh: 6
  7. Prof Joshua Alarbi: 6
    Total Valid Votes: 767
    Total Votes: 768
    Rejected Votes: 1

BY DGN Online Election Observer Team



