Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

Former President John Mahama
COME 2020, ex-President John Dramani Mahama would be representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the presidential election.
This follows his landslide victory in the opposition party’s presidential primary held on Saturday February 23, 2019.
Former President Mahama pulled 95.24 per cent of the vote.
The other six contenders namely Prof. Joshua Alabi, Goosie Tanoh, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Alban Bagbin and Sylvester Mensah, all had to manage less than 5 percent of the votes.
Prof. Alabi who was contesting such a race for the first time performed better than the rest of the candidates as he placed second to Mr. Mahama with 3,399 votes representing 1.516 percent
Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, a longstanding parliamentarian and veteran politician came third with 2,313 (1.032%).
Former Trade and Industry Minister and Mr. Mahama’s one-time boss at the Communications Ministry, Ekwow Spio-Gabrah put up a very poor performance as he placed fifth with 1457 votes (0.650%).
Former National Insurance Authority boss and a first timer in the race, Sylvester Mensah garnered 932 votes (0.415%) with Nurudeen Iddrisu securing 513 votes (0.231) to place sixth and seventh, respectively.
General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia described the election as an “outstanding success” for the NDC.
He however urged party members to be mindful in the celebration so that their detractors can’t cause problem for them.
BY DGN Online
