‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

Dan Soko

Former President John Mahama

Ex-diplomat under the Mahama administration, Daniel Osei, has taken a swipe at his former boss, saying the overwhelming victory in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries cannot guarantee victory for the party in 2020.

He said, “The small mindedness of a few noisy sycophants will suggest we have won 2020, but that’s far from reality.”

According to him, the party experienced the same level of victory in 2015.

“The same candidate was a sitting president and received the same 95% approval from the delegates with practically no primary opponent. We all saw the results, ” he added.

Ambassador Osei, who was not surprised at the results, pointed out that “the system was rigged to generate that outcome.”

Nonetheless, he said as partisans, the NDC has an objective to win 2020 and must, therefore, “play with the hand that they are dealt.”

“2020 will be the most difficult campaign NDC has ever engaged and we must proactively position our mindset to reflect appreciation of that reality.

Ghana is not ready to go back to what we offered in 2016,” he added.

Ambassador Osei further reiterated that winning elections is not a birthright, adding, “We must respect the correlation between effort and results, and ready our minds and spirit to put in the requisite work and effort necessary to achieve our goal of winning 2020.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

We’ve lost the election; Goosie’s camp disappointed

February 23, 2019

Counting Begins In Nigeria's Presidential Elections

February 23, 2019

Provisional results of Ketu South

February 23, 2019

NDC delegates in the north endorse Mahama

February 23, 2019

Voting in NDC presidential primary peaceful in Eastern Region

February 23, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!