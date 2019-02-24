Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

Pius Enam Hadzi
GOVERNMENT HAS unveiled activities for the 62nd Independence Day celebration slated for March 6, 2019.
Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzi, told journalists on Sunday, February 24, 2019, that a lot of activities have been lined up for the celebration.
According to him, the guest of honour this year will be the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou.
He said the activities will commence on February 28 and end on March 8, 2019 and that the main celebration on March 6, will take place at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.
It will be the first time the celebration is held outside the Greater Accra Region.
Government is optimistic that moving the celebration to Tamale will do a lot of good for the people in North, he said.
The theme for this year’s celebration, he said, is ‘Celebrating Peace & Unity’.
The theme, according to him, consolidates gains Ghana has made in promoting peace, especially in resolving the protracted Dagbon conflict.
He disclosed that a committee has been formed to spearhead the organisation of the celebration and that Jefferson Sackey, a communicator at the Presidency is part of the committee.
He said there will be 30 contingents for the celebration, including the Ghana Police Service, Army.
On February 28, there will be an event a the Christianborg shooting incident.
On the same day, there will be an anniversary lecture, he added.
He indicated that there will also be a Muslim prayer as part of the activities.
On Saturday, March 2, 2019, there will be a health-walk celebrating peace and unity nationwide.
Again on the same Saturday, the ‘Year of Return’ will kickstart.
On Sunday, March 3, 2019, there will be Christian prayer across the nation and there will also be the traditional ‘What Do You Know’ broadcast on GBC.
On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, there will be a reenactment of the independence celebration at the pologround.
He said on March 6, the Independence Day parade will start at 8:00 am at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.
Since independence, Ghana has been holding the celebration in Accra, and Mr. Sackey says it is getting boring so they are assessing the possibility of organising it across the country yearly.
BY Melvin Tarlue
