Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

Dan Soko

Pius Enam Hadzi

GOVERNMENT HAS unveiled activities for the 62nd Independence Day celebration slated for March 6, 2019.

Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzi, told journalists on Sunday, February 24, 2019, that a lot of activities have been lined up for the celebration.

According to him, the guest of honour this year will be the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou.

He said the activities will commence on February 28 and end on March 8, 2019 and that the main celebration on March 6, will take place at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

It will be the first time the celebration is held outside the Greater Accra Region.

Government is optimistic that moving the celebration to Tamale will do a lot of good for the people in North, he said.

The theme for this year’s celebration, he said, is ‘Celebrating Peace & Unity’.

The theme, according to him, consolidates gains Ghana has made in promoting peace, especially in resolving the protracted Dagbon conflict.

He disclosed that a committee has been formed to spearhead the organisation of the celebration and that Jefferson Sackey, a communicator at the Presidency is part of the committee.

He said there will be 30 contingents for the celebration, including the Ghana Police Service, Army.

On February 28, there will be an event a the Christianborg shooting incident.

On the same day, there will be an anniversary lecture, he added.

He indicated that there will also be a Muslim prayer as part of the activities.

On Saturday, March 2, 2019, there will be a health-walk celebrating peace and unity nationwide.

Again on the same Saturday, the ‘Year of Return’ will kickstart.

On Sunday, March 3, 2019, there will be Christian prayer across the nation and there will also be the traditional ‘What Do You Know’ broadcast on GBC.

On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, there will be a reenactment of the independence celebration at the pologround.

He said on March 6, the Independence Day parade will start at 8:00 am at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Since independence, Ghana has been holding the celebration in Accra, and Mr. Sackey says it is getting boring so they are assessing the possibility of organising it across the country yearly.

BY Melvin Tarlue



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

We’ve lost the election; Goosie’s camp disappointed

February 23, 2019

Counting Begins In Nigeria's Presidential Elections

February 23, 2019

Provisional results of Ketu South

February 23, 2019

NDC delegates in the north endorse Mahama

February 23, 2019

Voting in NDC presidential primary peaceful in Eastern Region

February 23, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!