EOCO Boss Dismissed

Dan Soko

ACP Amoah

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), ACP K.K. Amoah, has been asked to proceed on leave.

Information available to DGN Online suggest ACP Amoah is among a list of persons heading state agencies and departments who have been asked to leave office because they are aged over 60, which is retirement age.

It is understood that he has been asked to hand over affairs of EOCO to DCOP Adusei Poku on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

ACP Amoah has been probing major corruption cases over the last two years of the Akufo-Addo administration.

He recently faced allegation of dubiously collecting a Toyota Land Cruiser from embattled gold firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited.

Several investors have had their funds locked with Menzgold, which has been described as a Ponzi scheme.

ACP Amoah has, for the most part of the last two years, been ‘battling’ to save his job as suspensions of ‘bribe’ taking from companies and individuals he had been probing had been levelled against him.

DGN Online sources had indicated on several occasion that ACP Amoah had, on a number occasions, had to run to the Jubilee House, the seat of government to plead for him not to be sacked.

BY Melvin Tarlue



