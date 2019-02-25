MOH clears Air on Nurses’ Recruitment

Dan Soko

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has reafirmed the statement by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akofu-Addo that 14,254 nurse assistants (Clinical and Preventive) have recieved financial clearance to be recruited.

According to the MoH, indeed the nurses who belonged to the tranche that passed their exams in 2016 from government health training institutions were to commence work by February 1, 2019.

Media reports suggested the President’s claim at the State of the Nation Address (SONA), that some 14,254 nurse assistants had been recruited were untrue.

The reports claimed the nurses are yet to be engaged by the Ministry although President Akufo-Addo had said they were to commence work by February 1, 2019.

But the sector ministry condemning the report said the names of the nurse asistants have been verified by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

“In furtherance to the financial clreatance the Ministry has issued the number of Nurse Assistants (Clinical and Preventive) for allocaltion to each agency for posting to their respective health facilities.

The agencies have also commenced the recruitment process and it is on going,”
a statement sign by the Ministry’s Chief Director, Nana Kwabena Adjei-Mensah said.

The statement further directed prospective nurse assistant applicants to contact the Ministry of Health for details of the process.

It indicated that the Ministry had began the recruitment process for an additional 5,787 of the 2016 batch of the bonded nurses and midwives who have completed their national service.

“Their financial clearance takes effect on April 1, 2019,” the statement added.

It again reiterated the point that President Akufo-Addo did not err in his statement to Ghanaians as the Ministry assured the public that it is ensuring that health personnel are engaged to serve in the delivery of healthcare services for all Ghanaians.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



MOH clears Air on Nurses’ Recruitment

February 25, 2019

EOCO Boss Dismissed

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Testifies Today

February 25, 2019

Akufo-Addo Lauds Yaa Naa

February 24, 2019

Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!