MPs Celebrate Odwira Festival

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Frank Annoh-Dompreh at the festival



MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) for Ofoase-Ayirebi and Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Frank Annoh-Dompreh have joined the chiefs and people of Adoagyiri in the celebration of this year’s Odwira Festival.

Odwira Festival is celebrated by the chiefs and people of Fanteakwa in the Eastern Region of Ghana. It is also celebrated by the people of Akropong-Akuapim, Aburi, Larteh and Mamfi in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi and Minister of Information, in a Facebook on the celebration, said, “I joined my colleague MP for Nsawam- Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the chiefs and people of Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region to mark this year’s Odwira Festival.”

According to him, “I encouraged the youth to take up the opportunities emerging in the Ghanaian economy and eschew habits that will stampede their growth.”

Odwira Festival is celebrated annually and during the celebration, a week-long series of traditions and rituals are performed to purify the town, the people and most importantly, the ancestral stools of the chiefs. It is also a festival to celebrate the harvest of ‘new yams’.

BY Melvin Tarlue