3 NDC Executives Beaten To Pulp In Yeji

One of the victims at the hospital
THREE CONSTITUENCY executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Pru East of the Bono East Region have been hospitalised after they were beaten to pulps by hoodlums of the party at Yeji during the primary that massively elected former President John Mahama to lead them in 2020.
The victims included the Constituency Chairman Peter Nyakpaab, Macano Abdulai, and another named only as Habib.
DAILY GUIDE understands that the regional executives of the party had directed that the registers used for the election be kept at home by the constituency executives and the chairman reportedly took the initiative.
This, however, did not go down well with some of the party’s supporters and a misunderstanding ensued resulting in a brutal fight.
It turned out that it was the supporters of the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) who allegedly ‘overpowered’ the constituency executives and beat them up.
The victims were rushed to St. Mathias Hospital at Yeji, but the condition of the chairman was so serious that he was transferred immediately to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for further treatment.
The St. Mathias Hospital authorities said Mecano Abdulai and Habib were responding to treatment as of press time yesterday.
Some supporters who spoke to DAILY GUIDE expressed their resentment against the incident and pleaded with the national executives and the security agents to investigate the matter thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to book.
The MP for the area, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, who was ‘accused’ of instigating the attack, refused to comment when he was reached on the phone by the paper.
FROM Daniel Yao Dayee &Prince Fiifi Yorke
