‘No Hawks At Polling Stations In UE’

Dan Soko

EC officials counting ballot papers

Over the weekend, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held its presidential primaries across all 15 constituencies in the Upper East Region, as part of a nationwide preparation exercise by the party ahead of the 2020 general elections.

There was no presence of ‘The Hawks’, a vigilante group of the opposition party, as the police were in total control.

DAILY GUIDE can confirm that the NDC had peaceful elections across all the 15 constituencies in the region except widespread allegations of vote-buying levelled against the camp of ex-President John Mahama.

Apart from Mr. Mahama, six other aspirants contested the flagbearership position of the NDC.

The six are Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin; Nurudeen Iddrisu; former Boss of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Sylvester Mensah; a former Minister of Communication, Ekow Spio Garbrah; GoosieTanoh and a former Minister and academician, Professor Joshua Alabi.

There were also situations in some constituencies in the region where some agents of some of the aspirants abandoned their posts complaining of hunger and thirst.

DAILY GUIDE can also confirm that there were no signs of members of the Hawks and other internal security groups at any of the polling stations in the region, and it could be due to the warning sent to all regional and constituency executives of the NDC to use only personnel from the Ghana Police Service to protect the polling stations and ballot boxes.

The peaceful nature did not come as a surprise to many onlookers, who claimed there was an obvious winner and the level of competitiveness was low, hence the low tension experienced across the region.

Former President Mahama won in all the 15 constituencies with over 94 per cent across all polling stations.

Upper East Regional Director of Elections Donatus Nyaaba was happy with how the delegates conducted themselves across the 15 constituencies and called on party members to quickly unite again as the party prepares for victory come 2020.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Kudos To The Police, EC

February 25, 2019

Ya Na Makes Key Appointments

February 25, 2019

If Primaries Were Horses, Spio And Others Would Ride!

February 25, 2019

Napo Visits Chief Imam

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 27 Weapons Issued To SWAT

February 25, 2019

Military To Construct More Steel Bridges

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Was Tasked To Coordinate 21 MPs

February 25, 2019

Bagbin Beats Mahama In Nadowli/Kaleo

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!