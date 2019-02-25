National Security Officer In Court For Fraud

A National Security Operative, who allegedly collected GH¢60,000 under the pretext of providing plots of land at Kitase to four staff members of Volta River Authority (VRA) but failed, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Charged with four counts of fraudulent transaction in land, Isaac Mireku pleaded not guilty, and refunded GH¢12,000 during police investigations.

The court presided over by Mrs. Jane Harriet Quaye admitted Mireku to bail in the sum of GH¢70,000 with two sureties, who are gainfully employed.

The court further ordered Mireku to report to the police every two weeks. The matter has been adjourned to March 8.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, told the court that the complainants are Benedicta Gyasi- Hayford, Isaac Ewuah, Brenda Afua Konadu Mill-Pappoe and Isaac Agyiri Danso – all staff of VRA.

Chief Inspector Haligah said during the year 2014, Ewuah was approached by Mireku who claimed he had parcels of land for sale at Kitase, near Ayi-Mensah.

The prosecution said Awuah communicated the message about the sale of the plots to the three other complainants.

He said the complainants became interested and accompanied Mireku to inspect the land after which they agreed on a purchase price of GH¢7,000 per plot.

The prosecution said Benedicta requested four and a half plots and made part payment of GH¢21,000 whiles Ewuah also requested four plots and made part payment of GH¢18,000.

Brenda and Danso also paid GH¢11,000 and GH¢10,000 respectively to the accused person for two plots each.

The prosecutor asserted that since Mireku had no documentation concerning land title, he could not deliver the land to the complainants.

He said on October 17, last year, Ewuah made a report to the police and Mireku was arrested.

In Mireku’s caution statement, he admitted the offence and indicated that he jointly spent the monies he collected from the complainants with one Kwame Safo and Kofi Sakyi – both deceased from Kitase.

The prosecutor said during investigations, Mireku refunded GH¢ 12,000 out of the amount he collected from the complainants.

GNA