Bagbin Beats Mahama In Nadowli/Kaleo

Dan Soko


Alban Bagbin and John Mahama

Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, defeated former President John Mahama in the presidential primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency on Saturday.

The only victory over Mr. Mahama in the entire country happened in the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency of the Upper West Region where Mr. Bagbin has served as Member of Parliament (MP) for 27 years.

He polled 383 votes as against 367 votes garnered by Mr. Mahama.

Mr. Bagbin, who was a thorn in the flesh of Mr. Mahama during the campaign, insisted that he was the right person to lead the NDC to victory in 2020.

Mr. Bagbin later conceded defeat but made it clear that he did not hate the former president.

The MP said the various candidates were only selling their ideas to the delegates to lead the party ahead of the 2020 general elections.

“We are politicians and you have to be in this game for some time to know that anything is possible, particularly in Africa because there is so much uncertainty,” Mr. Bagbin told Citi FM, an Accra-based radio station in an interview.

“And so as you go round trying to show who is a better candidate, you will definitely disagree with the other contestant…Anytime you disagree, people say you are a critic and sometimes they even say that it is an attack on the person, but that is what democracy is about; that is what competition is about.

“But at the end of the day he knows me very well and he has worked with me for a long time, and he knows I don’t harbour ill-will or hatred. So he was quite receptive, we had a good chat and we know that with that culture we could do more for the party and this country.”

When Mr. Bagbin heard that Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, MP for Odododiodioo and a staunch supporter of Mr. Mahama had ruled out all other candidates in the race, he described his colleague as a wishful thinker, who is full of “sound and fury.”

“At the end of the day we will see whether his wishful thinking will come to pass,” he said ahead of the polls.

“Even though he (Nii Lante Vanderpuye) is a Member of Parliament, he does not know what democracy means; and so he is fond of using words to show that he is rather full of sound and fury and not reason,” he said.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Kudos To The Police, EC

February 25, 2019

Ya Na Makes Key Appointments

February 25, 2019

If Primaries Were Horses, Spio And Others Would Ride!

February 25, 2019

Napo Visits Chief Imam

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 27 Weapons Issued To SWAT

February 25, 2019

Military To Construct More Steel Bridges

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Was Tasked To Coordinate 21 MPs

February 25, 2019

Bagbin Beats Mahama In Nadowli/Kaleo

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!