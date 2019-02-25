Ayawaso Probe: I Was Tasked To Coordinate 21 MPs



Sam George (left)



Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam George has indicated that he was tasked to coordinate 21 Members of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress during the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election.

He said it was for that reason he was present in the Constituency on January 31, 2019.

Mr. George was slapped twice on that day by a purported operative of the National Security.

He is appearing before the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry today, February 25, 2019 at the Osu Castle in Accra.

The three-member Commission is probing the shooting incident during the by-election.

Mr. George was responding to question as to what he was doing in the Constituency, he said he was tasked by his party to coordinate the MPs monitoring the by-election.

He said he arrived in the Constituency around 6:35am in the morning and that his first port of call was the University of Ghana where he met three NDC MPs including Ablekuman South MP, Nii Okoi Vanderpujie.

He said he was beaten at the La Bawaleshie Polling Station.

According to him, he was driving in a white Toyota car.

Upon arrival, he said, he saw a convoy of heavily armed policemen after seeing some of them at the University of Ghana Legon Hall.

BY Melvin Tarlue