Military To Construct More Steel Bridges

Kwasi Amoako-Attah
The Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako Atta says his outfit will soon reach an agreement with the Ministry of Defence which will pave way for soldiers to construct many bridges in the country.
He said 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is expected to help in the construction of steel bridges in many parts of the country where transportation has become a major challenge.
Mr. Amoako-Atta made the disclosure when he accompanied President Akufo-Addo to Burma Camp last Friday to interact with soldiers and civilian staff.
The minister said about 150 damaged steel bridges must be urgently rehabilitated, adding that government would rely on the military to fix them.
He said the government was expecting about 200 components of steel bridges from the Czech Republic to augment the existing ones.
He praised the soldiers for their commitment to the development of the country, saying they have displayed a high level of professionalism and efficiency in the construction of steel bridges across the country.
He said that the government has also commenced the re-tarring of some roads in the various barracks.
The Minister said that by the first quarter of this year, his outfit would commence the asphalting of some artillery and residential roads in military barracks nationwide.
