Ayawaso Probe: 27 Weapons Issued To SWAT

Col. Mike Opoku
IT HAS emerged that since April 2017, a total of 27 weapons has been issued to the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT) of the National Security.
National Security Commander, Col. Mike Opoku made this known as he testified to the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry on Monday, February 25, 2019.
Submitting the weapons record book of the National Security to the Commission, the Commander said weapons fired during the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election, were part of the 27 recorded weapons.
He however failed to tell how many of the 27 weapons were used for the by-election’s operations.
Chairman of the Commission, Justice Short expressed interest in knowing how many pf the 27 weapons were used for the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shooting.
There was a shooting incident at the residence of National Democratic Congress’s parliamentary candidate for the by-election, Delali Kwasi Brempong on January 31, 2019.
Meanwhile, Col. Opoku has tendered in posters to the Commission to support the claim regarding why operatives of the National Security wear masks.
He said the posters have been pasted around Accra by unknown ‘private’ individuals declaring personnel of the National Security SWAT Team wanted.
He argued that it is for such reasons that the operatives wear masks so people do not declare them wanted after carrying out national duties or operations.
BY Melvin Tarlue
