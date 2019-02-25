Napo Visits Chief Imam

Chief Imam welcoming Napo to his residence in Accra

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has paid a courtesy call on the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at his Fadama residence in Accra.

The late father of Dr Opoku-Prempeh was a close friend of the Chief Imam so the meeting was a family reunion.

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who was excited, prayed fervently for Allah’s blessings for Napo.

He also commended the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for introducing the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

The Chief Imam stated that the free SHS policy has increased enrolment in the various schools across the country.

He showered praises on Napo for his visionary leadership at the Ministry of Education which has led to the successful implementation of the free SHS policy

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu was of the view that the country’s future would be bright if the future leaders have access to education.

According to him, the free SHS policy is a step in the right direction, stressing that Napo and his subordinates at the Education Ministry have performed creditably over the past two years.

Napo, on his part, lauded the Chief Imam for his immense contribution to peace in the country.

The Minister also thanked the Chief Imam for continuously supporting government’s agenda to transform the country’s economy.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi