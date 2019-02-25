Ya Na Makes Key Appointments

Dan Soko

Yoo Naa and Mion La Na

The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari, has appointed the former regents of Dagbon, Kampakuya Na Yakubu Abdulai Andani as the Yoo Naa, the Chief of Savelugu and Bolin Lana Abdulai Mahamadu as the Mion Lana.

By these traditional appointments, the total reconciliation of Dagbon has been achieved.

At the time of the enskinment of the Yaa Naa, the question on the lips of many was which traditional appointments was going to be given the two royals befitting their statuses.

Now that that bridge has been crossed, the Yaa Naa has passed a major first test since assuming the topmost traditional position in Dagbon.

Savelugu and Mion are two important chieftaincy positions in Dagbon from which the occupant can proceed to the overlordship.

Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari, prior to his enskinment, was the Yoo Naa or Chief of Savelugu.

Following the development, President Akufo-Addo has applauded the Yaa Naa for the move, a sentiment which he put across on his Facebook wall yesterday.

“The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, is to be applauded for moving quickly to accord Yakubu Abdulai Andani, formerly the Kampakuya Na, and Abdulai Mahamadu, formerly the Bolin Lana, their new positions in the traditional State of Dagbon to seal the process of reconciliation, and begin the new ordering of Dagbon,” the President said with elation.

“Today, Yakubu Abdulai Andani has become Yoo-Na of Savelugu, whilst Abdulai Mahamadu is now Mion Lana,” he said.

“The two cousins are young men with bright, promising futures before them, and it’s my expectation they will help Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II lay the basis for the rapid development of Dagbon in unity and solidarity. I wish all of them the best of luck, and God’s blessings on the people of Dagbon.”

There could not have been a better expression of happiness from a President who issued an Execution Order to propel the roadmap to Dagbon Peace, as implemented by the three eminent chiefs under the chairmanship of the Otumfuo Asantehene Osei Tutu.

Only a few were ready to bet on the success of the roadmap given the bumpy road to the goal-peace in Dagbon.

Those who were apprehensive that filling the vacancies at Savelugu and Mion could spark fresh trouble if the task is not handled well have been proven wrong by the Yaa Naa; Dagombas and others who understand matters about Dagbon see the choice as a wise move.

The new Yaa Naa has showed that he is intent in total restoration of normalcy in this part of the Northern Region.

With these two traditional positions out of the way, there are a few others yet to be filled.

Tolon and Karaga are some of the vacant positions, the choice of persons to fill which require tact and wisdom so peace will prevail.

The funeral for the Tolon Naa, who passed away a few years ago, would be performed soon after which the appointment of a replacement would be done.

The current regent is a former military officer, Major Sulemana of the Recce Regiment, who played an important role in restoring peace to Dagbon.

By A.R. Gomda



Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

