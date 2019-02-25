Kudos To The Police, EC

Jean Mensa – EC Boss
Last Saturday’s National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential primary polls passed off peacefully but for a few isolated skirmishes not enough to dent the overall rating.
The Ghana Police Service (GPS) had read the Riot Act audibly and without ambiguity. The Electoral Commission (EC) having gone through two baptisms of fire under a new leadership – the referendum and the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election – was sufficiently primed for the task. It discharged the assignment so efficiently that at the end of it all, the NDC was elated by its performance. If the NDC sought for an opportunity to give the commission a bad name and hang it they did not have one.
Both the police and the EC deserve the plaudits of Ghanaians for living up to the expectation of their compatriots. The great lesson to be learnt from the polls is that when the law enforcement agency is not interfered with and they are allowed to discharge their duties without interference from political establishment and others, they would keep hoodlums at bay.
The polls coming against the backdrop of the security breach at the NDC Ashanti Regional Headquarters the police could not have allowed another affront to our public order: their insistence that only the right things would be allowed to originate from this.
It is now clear that when the maintenance of law and order is shared with the police by parallel groupings who take orders from their employers at the headquarters of political parties, the Kumasi NDC headquarters scenario is the outcome.
For us therefore the security arrangement as laid out by the police last Saturday having proven to be a success should be the template for the 2020 polls.
There were no motorbikes registered or unregistered at polling stations and it worked. Hoodlums use such means of transport most of the time they are undertaking criminal activities such as providing so-called security for ballot boxes of political parties during elections. When the police are allowed to perform their standard roles, we would have taken a great stride towards eradicating hooliganism veneered with party paraphernalia.
Now we know that with determination and adequate logistical support to the police, we can achieve a lot in the area of providing security during elections.
A post assessment of the application of the new measures for the polls should be undertaken by the police with a view to finding out ways of enhancing them for the 2020 elections.
No electoral violence must be allowed in our polls henceforth because elections as features of our democracy must be used to choose political leaders and not for murders and maiming of innocent persons.
Accept our congratulations, the GPS and the EC for the wonderful performance which led to the relative peace achieved.
When we all, Ghanaians, resolve that future electoral exercises would be bereft of bloodshed that noble goal would definitely be achieved. We did that last Saturday when the NDC went to the polls and we should do same in 2020 and subsequent electoral exercises.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Here are the capitals of the newly created regions
- Ahmed Suale Came To My House Jittering—Nyantakyi
- National Folklore Board Signs Contract To Protect Folklore
- 'I condemn Nana B for slapping Sammy Gyamfi' - Failed NPP Youth Organizer
- You Have Surprised Me, Ex-President Mahama!
- Menaye shades Asamoah Gyan with photo of Muntari and son plus 'DNA' caption
- Date For 2019 BECE Revised
- Manasseh Azure Awuni exposes corrupt female appointee at Jubilee House
- Why There Will Not Be Another Biafra
- This is how angry man punished rat for chewing his phone charger
- Step mum who left boy’s hand to rot after cutting it sentenced
- Asamoah Gyan is a disgrace; must be ashamed of himself now – Ghanaians
- FLASHBACK: I'll die for NAM 1 because of his money - Willi Roi
- VIDEO: Anokye Supremo’s body finally arrives in Ghana
- I did not justify 'bloody widow' placards – Sam George sets record straight
- Takoradi: Audio Tape Exposes Arrested Kidnapper
- Hear Ye the Truth, the Family of the Late Tiger Eye PI Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale
- 3 reasons why a first degree is not valued in Ghana anymore
- Nkoranza NPP youth defect to NDC over Techiman capital
- Huge Crowd At Agyarko’s Funeral
- Police Make Headway In Anas Boy’s Murder
- Concerned Police Officer Writes To The President
- Asabke Breaks Down In Court, Afoko Expresses Outrage
- LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Mali (U-20 AFCON)
- FLASHBACK: Jesus' second coming may never happen – Willi Roi
- I exchanged phones with Okyeame Kwame for a week – wife reveals
- Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put His Family At The Battlefront
- GES Directive For WR School Heads
- Pretty Lady Who Just Graduated Dies In Car Crash Few Days To Her Wedding
- Public Workers To Enjoy Digitised Payments From July
- Chantelle Asante rocks her baby bump on Instagram!
- Volta Region Erupts For John Mahama
- Ghana Post MD, New Board Members Meet Asantehene Otumfuo
- Kotoko Shops For Holding Midfielder
- Corporal Punishment: Compliance On Ban Needs More Than ‘Threat’ Of Sanction
- Body of football player Emliano Sala found in plane wreckage
- Kaneshie Complex Now Befits Azumah Stature …Sports Minister
- U20 AFCON: Ghanaian media descend massively on Jimmy Corbblah after disappointing defeat to Mali
- Nana Addo In USA For National Cathedral Fundraiser [Photos]
- Twum Boafo Returns Cash To EOCO
- First Italian Black Minister Shows Concern About Her Native Congo
- Treat your hair well — Deputy NSS Boss slams Hanna Bissiw's 'Atiwa Forest'
Click Here to Comment on this Article