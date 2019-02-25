NSA Chief Visits Volta Office

Prof. Peter Twumasi (4th left) and Ampofi Jnr. with some of the Volta staff in a pose after the visit

New Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi, on Friday paid a working visit to the Volta regional office of the authority in Ho.

The purpose of the visit was to get first-hand information on challenges facing sports development in the region and interact with the staff of the authority.

Prof. Twumasi, as part of his familiari s ation tour, inspected the facilities at the Ho Sports Stadium and the ongoing Multipurpose Youth Resource Centre at Nuwumu , near Ho.

The director general , who was impressed with the progress of work so far , told the media that the Nuwumu p roject, the Multipurpose Youth Resource Centre , when ready ,“ will help bring out the talents in our youth and also turn them away from streetism. ”

He added, “Once they are gifted with these talents I think it’s the responsibility of us as Authority to help polish them . ”

Prof. Twumasi reiterated P resident Akufo-Addo’s statement at the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) to completely refurbish sports facilities across the country.

“If the president said it, he said it right . D efinitely , we have some plans, like we are doing to the other stadia in Essipong, Kaneshi e and Accra Sports Stadium, and from there it will be moved to other regions,” Prof. Tsumasi said.

He was highly impressed with the performance of his Volta staff and the successful constitution of district sports units in all the assemblies of the region by the management of Kwame Amponfi Jnr, the regional sports director, saying, “I must commend you director and management for democratising sports.”

The NSA chief also expressed much delight in the continued cash and kind support to the Volta Directorate of the NSA by Joe Ayivor, a philanthropist and the managing director of Ho-based Home Company, and promised an appropriate package for him (Ayivor) in due course.

Prof. Twumasi ’s visit to the region is a wrap-up of his familiari s ation tour across all offices of the NSA nationwide since assuming office in December last year.



From The Sports Desk