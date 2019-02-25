Kotoko Suffer Nkana Setback

Dan Soko

Asante Kotoko yesterday suffered a 1-3 loss to Zambia’s Nkana FC in their CAF Confederation Cup group tie in Kitwe, Zambia.

It was the home side that that shot in front with a spot kick through Tsimengo after 23 minutes.

Deadlocked Songne Yacouba cancelled the lead after two minutes with a perfect free kick and succeeded in maintaining the scoreline till the break. 

But Nkana fought on, and their resilience saw skipper Amos Frimpong, who will not be legible to play in the return fixture due to a second yellow card and mates struggling.

Two of their (Nkana) raids in the 55th (Kampamba) and 73rd (Ocran) minutes paid off to restore their lead. 

Kotoko will host Nkana on March 3 in Kumasi.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum 



