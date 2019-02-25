UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

Dan Soko

Benjamin Amenumey

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has held a special colloquium on Trade and Treasury for clients and prospective businessmen who operate in the export and import business in Accra recently. 

The colloquium is the first of a two-part series with the primary objective of discussing relevant topics that will enrich export business operations and investments of participants.

Participants were made up of the banks’ clientele and prospective customers who are into the export and import of goods.

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UMB, Benjamin Amenumey, in his welcome address, reiterated that UMB is in pole position to further intensify financial and advisory support to sustainable small and medium scale businesses.

Mr. Amenumey acknowledged the impact of the U.S–China trade war and BREXIT, but expressed optimism that the bank would fully support businesses whatever the consequence may be.

He stated “…these uncertainties are problematic but as a bank, we are well positioned to foresee and device strategies to curtail its effects on your business operations. Ultimately, we can continue to build on our relationship with you beyond the success of our businesses to affect the larger society positively.”

The Acting CEO added that “UMB is absolutely committed to the success and growth of your businesses and you have our collective commitment on this.”

The key presentations at the colloquium were delivered by Kevin Adarkwah, UMB’s Director of Treasury and Rejoice King, the Head of Trade at the Bank.

The presentations focused on the huge opportunities offered by the Bank’s Trade and Treasury bouquets of products and services and how the participants can tap into it to simplify, scale and sustainably grow their various businesses in the export and import sector.

At the end of the colloquium, participants expressed their gratitude to UMB for such a significant and useful session.



