Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

David Yenukwa Kombat, Ag. Gov’t Statistician

The year-on-year inflation from the producer’s perspective for all industry was 3.4% in January 2019.

This rate is 1.0 percentage points lower than the 4.4% rate recorded in December 2018.

The monthly change rate for January 2019 was 0.3%.

The Mining and Quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 8.9 percent followed by manufacturing sub-sector with 3.0 percent.

The utilities sub-sector recorded the lowest year-on-year producer inflation of -0.1 percent.

With respect to the monthly changes, Mining and quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest inflation rate of 4.6 percent, followed by the Utilities sub-sector with 0.0 percent.

The Manufacturing sub-sector recorded the lowest inflation rate of -0.7.