London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

LSE
The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has agreed to cooperate with Ghana to build partnerships, deepen and tighten harmonisation, as well as help develop some of the capital markets infrastructure that can sustain and deepen the financial markets in Ghana.
The cooperation agreement was reached when a Ghanaian delegation led by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, held a joint meeting with leadership of the London Stock Exchange, led by Mr. Nikhil Rathi, CEO and Director of International Development of the LSE, on the sidelines of the Ghana-UK Business Council Meetings in London on Monday, February 25, 2019.
According to Vice President Bawumia, cooperation with the LSE will help facilitate Ghana’s desire to become the financial services hub of Africa.
“Back in Ghana, we are aiming at a Ghana ‘Beyond Aid’. This requires that we put together the right economic policies capable of delivering on the ‘Beyond Aid Agenda’ , our financial systems should be robust enough to support local businesses as well as international investors. We consider cooperating with the LSE as a step in the right direction,” Dr. Bawumia indicated.
Mr. Nikhil pledged the support of the LSE through its emerging markets office and the African Advisory Group, which was set up specifically to help countries like Ghana realise their ultimate dream of building a robust financial system that can be a key participant in the global capital markets just like the LSE.
A working group to be led by Ghana’s Ministry of Finance and the Emerging Markets Division of the LSE are to see to the effective realisation of the objects of the cooperation agreement.
Recent financial sector reforms and performance of Ghana continue to impress the international financial community, leading to significant interest and investment flows into the country. Last year, for instance, Ghana overtook the West African giant, Nigeria, in foreign direct investment (FDI) flows.
With such significant strides, Ghana is poised to become the leading financial services hub in Africa. This, however, requires substantial improvements in the existing financial services infrastructure.
Among the delegation from Ghana who attended the meeting are H.E Papa Owusu Ankomah, (Ghana’s High Commissioner to UK), John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng (Minister for Trade and Industry), Prof. George Gyan-Baffour (Minister for Planning), Charles Adu Boahen (Deputy Minister for Finance), Mr. Yofi Grant (CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre) and others.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Here are the capitals of the newly created regions
- Ahmed Suale Came To My House Jittering—Nyantakyi
- National Folklore Board Signs Contract To Protect Folklore
- 'I condemn Nana B for slapping Sammy Gyamfi' - Failed NPP Youth Organizer
- You Have Surprised Me, Ex-President Mahama!
- Menaye shades Asamoah Gyan with photo of Muntari and son plus 'DNA' caption
- Date For 2019 BECE Revised
- Manasseh Azure Awuni exposes corrupt female appointee at Jubilee House
- This is how angry man punished rat for chewing his phone charger
- Step mum who left boy’s hand to rot after cutting it sentenced
- Asamoah Gyan is a disgrace; must be ashamed of himself now – Ghanaians
- FLASHBACK: I'll die for NAM 1 because of his money - Willi Roi
- VIDEO: Anokye Supremo’s body finally arrives in Ghana
- I did not justify 'bloody widow' placards – Sam George sets record straight
- Takoradi: Audio Tape Exposes Arrested Kidnapper
- Hear Ye the Truth, the Family of the Late Tiger Eye PI Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale
- 3 reasons why a first degree is not valued in Ghana anymore
- Nkoranza NPP youth defect to NDC over Techiman capital
- Huge Crowd At Agyarko’s Funeral
- Police Make Headway In Anas Boy’s Murder
- Concerned Police Officer Writes To The President
- Asabke Breaks Down In Court, Afoko Expresses Outrage
- LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Mali (U-20 AFCON)
- FLASHBACK: Jesus' second coming may never happen – Willi Roi
- I exchanged phones with Okyeame Kwame for a week – wife reveals
- Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put His Family At The Battlefront
- GES Directive For WR School Heads
- Pretty Lady Who Just Graduated Dies In Car Crash Few Days To Her Wedding
- Public Workers To Enjoy Digitised Payments From July
- Chantelle Asante rocks her baby bump on Instagram!
- Volta Region Erupts For John Mahama
- Ghana Post MD, New Board Members Meet Asantehene Otumfuo
- Kotoko Shops For Holding Midfielder
- Corporal Punishment: Compliance On Ban Needs More Than ‘Threat’ Of Sanction
- Body of football player Emliano Sala found in plane wreckage
- Kaneshie Complex Now Befits Azumah Stature …Sports Minister
- U20 AFCON: Ghanaian media descend massively on Jimmy Corbblah after disappointing defeat to Mali
- Nana Addo In USA For National Cathedral Fundraiser [Photos]
- Twum Boafo Returns Cash To EOCO
- Treat your hair well — Deputy NSS Boss slams Hanna Bissiw's 'Atiwa Forest'
- Video: DJ Switch thrills African leaders at AU event in Ethiopia
- Kotoko Wrestles Habib From Ashgold
Click Here to Comment on this Article