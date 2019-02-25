Rawlings Directs Traffic

Former President J.J Rawlings directing traffic
FORMER PRESIDENT Jerry John Rawlings took on the job of a police officer over the weekend when he descended from his car to direct traffic at the Prampram Junction along the Tema-Aflao highway.
The area is known for severe traffic especially during weekends and the former President fondly called Papa J, who was traveling on that stretch of the road had to get out of his car to control traffic flow.
DGN Online’s Vincent Kubi who is based in Tema reported that several pedestrians and passengers as well as drivers were shocked upon seeing the former military leader out of his vehicle.
BY Melvin Tarlue & Vincent Kubi
