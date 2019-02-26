NDC Leaders Visit Spio-Garbrah

LEADERS OF the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have paid a courtesy call on one of the party’s defeated presidential hopefuls.

Mr. Spio-Garbrah placed fifth in the Saturday, February 23, 2019 election after he polled 1457 votes, representing 0.650 per cent.

Former President John Mahama won the race with 95.24 per cent and Prof. Joshua Alabi came second.

And on Monday, February, 25, DGN Online gathered that NDC’s Chairman and General Secretary, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Johnson Asiedu Nketia, visited Mr. Spio-Garbrah at his office in Accra.

In a Facebook post on the visit, Mr. Spio-Garbrah observed that the “leadership of our great party this afternoon visited me at my office.”

“It’s a united front for victory 2020,” he added.

