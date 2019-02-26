Why Kotoko Slipped In Zambia

Dan Soko

Kotoko was beaten 3-1 in Zambia

Asante Kotoko head trainer Charles Akonnor has blamed his side’s loss over the weekend on defensive errors and intense pressure.

Kotoko suffered their second streak away loss to Zambia’s Nkana FC-1-3 after losing 0-1 to Al-Hilal of Sudan.

And explaining what accounted for the loss, the coach pointed out that his rear’s failure to handle the home side’s crosses was Kotoko’s bane.

As a result, he and his technical team have accepted the defeat in good faith, and have promised to ensure the away lapse is taken care of in the return fixture. 

He said after the game, “We lost today’s game because my team made a lot of defensive errors that proved costly. Nkana made a lot of good crosses in the box that we failed to contain.”

Akonnor added, “We were under a lot of pressure before the game, the pressure will be even more now that we have lost. But we have to accept it in good faith and concentrate on the next game.”

On Sunday, Kotoko will host Nkana FC in Kumasi, in a game the Porcupine Warriors appear poised to win convincingly.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum



