Eric Bekoe Faces Prince Tagoe…In A Special Kotoko-Hearts Clash

Dan Soko

Eric Bekoe

Players of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko who featured for the two clubs from 2000 till date will battle for supremacy in a special Independence Day game at the Accra Stadium on March 6.

Arranged by My Sports Organisation, the game seeks to re-enact nostalgic moments among the combatants’ faithful.

Former Kotoko’s goal poacher Eric Bekoe is expected to lead the Porcupine Warriors, while Prince Tagoe, also noted for his scoring prowess, will lead Hearts.

Organiser of the Independence Day Cup match, Anim Addo of UTV fame, said, “All is set for the game, no doubt we are expecting the best form of soccer taking into account  the galaxy of players the two sides have produced from 2000 till now.”

The game, which is in commemoration of Ghana’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary, has received support from De Chris, Crystal Palm Hotel, KG Hotel, J A Biney, KK Pepprah Roofing, Dr. Caesar, Medi Moses, Jehovah Is My Friend, JM Addo and End Point Homeopathy.

The rates are GH¢5 (popular stand), VIP (GH¢30), GH¢20 (VIP lower) and GH¢10 (centre line).

From The Sports Desk



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Leaders Visit Spio-Garbrah

February 26, 2019

Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

“Year of Return” to attract about 500,000 tourists

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!