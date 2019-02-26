Chief Imam In London

Dan Soko

The Chief Imam in white turban with the Dagomba chief to his right and other members of his entourage during the activity in London

The National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu is in London to join Ghanaians in the city to observe the birthday of the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

It is the 36th anniversary of the celebration in the city and was also attended by Nigerians resident in the city.

Accompanying the Chief Imam is the President of the National Council of Zongo Chiefs in Ghana and Chief of Dagomba community in the Greater Accra Region, Alhaji Abdul Kadir Tahir and his personal assistant, Alhaji Khuzaima Osman and others.

The cleric used the occasion to appeal to Ghanaians in the Diaspora to live with one another peacefully and abide by the laws of the countries in which they reside.

He asked the audience to lead exemplary lifestyles in the United Kingdom and become good ambassadors of Islam in order to make the faith attractive to others.



Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

