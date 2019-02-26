All Set For Indece. Day Rambo

Dan Soko

Moses Foh-Amoaning

Convener for Fist of Fury boxing initiative, Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, says all is set for the maiden edition of Fist of Fury championship.

Dubbed ‘Independence Day Rambo’, the eight-bout championship will pit some of the finest professionals against each other at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra.

The featuring of the pros is in conjunction with Landmark Promotions and other promotion syndicates with the Independence Day edition as a test running showpiece which will be held once in a month. 

To Lawyer Foh-Amoaning, the initiative seeks to offer a favourable platform for promoters at a cheaper rate.

“The 9th edition of the Fist of Fury features the pros for the first time on Independence Day; it would be done once a month, so we have suspended the juvenile and the amateur categories. All is set and together with Landmark Promotions, we promise to deliver one of the best in recent times,” he said.

Denali Meletsi comes face to face with Jules Kabore in the West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) Super Middleweight contest, while Issa Samir clashes with Patrick Setoke in the WABU Middleweight contest

The National Lightweight contest pits Victor Kwornu against Nathaniel Nukpe, with Malik Jabir facing Kamaru Din.

Super Featherweight Contest 

Richman Ashley will battle Eric Kwam for supremacy.

ADB, GNPC, TSCL, MJ Grand Hotel, Metro Mass Transit, Ministry of Youth and Sports, MTN, Franco Trading Company Limited and HSTV have rallied support for the championship.

Sea View Boxing Club at James Town leads the Fist of Fury league with 10 points from 16 appearances and 14 wins, two losses and one draw, same as Discipline Gym also with 10 points from 16 outing, with 11 wins five draws and two losses.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that MJ Grand Hotel is hosting a press conference ahead of the Independence Day bouts this morning.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum



