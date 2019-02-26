All Set For Indece. Day Rambo

Moses Foh-Amoaning
Convener for Fist of Fury boxing initiative, Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, says all is set for the maiden edition of Fist of Fury championship.
Dubbed ‘Independence Day Rambo’, the eight-bout championship will pit some of the finest professionals against each other at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra.
The featuring of the pros is in conjunction with Landmark Promotions and other promotion syndicates with the Independence Day edition as a test running showpiece which will be held once in a month.
To Lawyer Foh-Amoaning, the initiative seeks to offer a favourable platform for promoters at a cheaper rate.
“The 9th edition of the Fist of Fury features the pros for the first time on Independence Day; it would be done once a month, so we have suspended the juvenile and the amateur categories. All is set and together with Landmark Promotions, we promise to deliver one of the best in recent times,” he said.
Denali Meletsi comes face to face with Jules Kabore in the West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) Super Middleweight contest, while Issa Samir clashes with Patrick Setoke in the WABU Middleweight contest
The National Lightweight contest pits Victor Kwornu against Nathaniel Nukpe, with Malik Jabir facing Kamaru Din.
Super Featherweight Contest
Richman Ashley will battle Eric Kwam for supremacy.
ADB, GNPC, TSCL, MJ Grand Hotel, Metro Mass Transit, Ministry of Youth and Sports, MTN, Franco Trading Company Limited and HSTV have rallied support for the championship.
Sea View Boxing Club at James Town leads the Fist of Fury league with 10 points from 16 appearances and 14 wins, two losses and one draw, same as Discipline Gym also with 10 points from 16 outing, with 11 wins five draws and two losses.
Meanwhile, it has emerged that MJ Grand Hotel is hosting a press conference ahead of the Independence Day bouts this morning.
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Here are the capitals of the newly created regions
- Ahmed Suale Came To My House Jittering—Nyantakyi
- National Folklore Board Signs Contract To Protect Folklore
- 'I condemn Nana B for slapping Sammy Gyamfi' - Failed NPP Youth Organizer
- You Have Surprised Me, Ex-President Mahama!
- Menaye shades Asamoah Gyan with photo of Muntari and son plus 'DNA' caption
- Date For 2019 BECE Revised
- Manasseh Azure Awuni exposes corrupt female appointee at Jubilee House
- This is how angry man punished rat for chewing his phone charger
- Step mum who left boy’s hand to rot after cutting it sentenced
- Asamoah Gyan is a disgrace; must be ashamed of himself now – Ghanaians
- FLASHBACK: I'll die for NAM 1 because of his money - Willi Roi
- VIDEO: Anokye Supremo’s body finally arrives in Ghana
- I did not justify 'bloody widow' placards – Sam George sets record straight
- Takoradi: Audio Tape Exposes Arrested Kidnapper
- Hear Ye the Truth, the Family of the Late Tiger Eye PI Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale
- 3 reasons why a first degree is not valued in Ghana anymore
- Nkoranza NPP youth defect to NDC over Techiman capital
- Huge Crowd At Agyarko’s Funeral
- Police Make Headway In Anas Boy’s Murder
- Concerned Police Officer Writes To The President
- Asabke Breaks Down In Court, Afoko Expresses Outrage
- LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Mali (U-20 AFCON)
- FLASHBACK: Jesus' second coming may never happen – Willi Roi
- I exchanged phones with Okyeame Kwame for a week – wife reveals
- Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put His Family At The Battlefront
- GES Directive For WR School Heads
- Pretty Lady Who Just Graduated Dies In Car Crash Few Days To Her Wedding
- Public Workers To Enjoy Digitised Payments From July
- Chantelle Asante rocks her baby bump on Instagram!
- Volta Region Erupts For John Mahama
- Ghana Post MD, New Board Members Meet Asantehene Otumfuo
- Kotoko Shops For Holding Midfielder
- Corporal Punishment: Compliance On Ban Needs More Than ‘Threat’ Of Sanction
- Body of football player Emliano Sala found in plane wreckage
- Kaneshie Complex Now Befits Azumah Stature …Sports Minister
- U20 AFCON: Ghanaian media descend massively on Jimmy Corbblah after disappointing defeat to Mali
- Nana Addo In USA For National Cathedral Fundraiser [Photos]
- Twum Boafo Returns Cash To EOCO
- Treat your hair well — Deputy NSS Boss slams Hanna Bissiw's 'Atiwa Forest'
- Video: DJ Switch thrills African leaders at AU event in Ethiopia
- Kotoko Wrestles Habib From Ashgold
Click Here to Comment on this Article