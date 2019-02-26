Ayawaso Probe: I Thanked God For Surviving 4 Bullets

Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam George has indicated that he went to Church to thank God for ‘saving’ his life after four bullets were shot at him.

Mr. George told the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shooting incident on Today that after the incident, his wife also massaged his wounded neck four times.

“I went to church to give thanks,” he told the Commission.

He made the statement when a member of the Commission and former Inspector General of Police , Patrick Acheampong had put it to him that he should have been dead after four bullets had allegedly been fired at him.

The IGP also put it to Mr. George that some members in a crowd he claimed were shot at severally by members of the National Security should have been killed.

Mr. George said no one in the crowd was killed even though he claimed between 30 to 40 shots were fired at them on January 31, 2019 by National Security operatives.

It was the view of the Commissioner that the crowd and Sam George must be lucky persons not to have died, to which Mr. George retorted “yes my Lord”.

He told the Commission that after that incident he decided to go to church to gave thanks for surviving flying bullets.

When he said his wife massaged him, Mr. Acheampong asked whether ” she is a nurse.” He retorted “no.”

BY Melvin Tarlue